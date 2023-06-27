ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 9,719 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 245,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.54. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

