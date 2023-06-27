ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,893,000. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.98% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 370.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VALT opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $48.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

