Everscale (EVER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $115.12 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Everscale has a total market cap of $115.12 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everscale has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,940,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

