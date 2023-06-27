Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.04

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 27533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
Evotec Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Evotec from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.