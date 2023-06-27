eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.97. 95,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,069,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.48 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,533 shares of company stock worth $13,167,111. 34.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 103,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

