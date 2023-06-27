eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.97. 95,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,069,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.48 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,533 shares of company stock worth $13,167,111. 34.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 103,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

