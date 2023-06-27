Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) vs. Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Head-To-Head Review

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Impac Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.92 billion 10.33 $860.69 million $6.36 23.13 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.25 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.03

Analyst Recommendations

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Extra Space Storage and Impac Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 5 4 1 2.45 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus target price of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 43.79% 21.62% 7.36% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Impac Mortgage on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

