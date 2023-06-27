Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) versus CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Head to Head Review

Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Rating) and CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Exxaro Resources and CONSOL Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxaro Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 CONSOL Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

CONSOL Energy has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given CONSOL Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONSOL Energy is more favorable than Exxaro Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A CONSOL Energy 28.86% 56.19% 21.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Exxaro Resources and CONSOL Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.2% of Exxaro Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exxaro Resources and CONSOL Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CONSOL Energy $2.10 billion 1.05 $466.98 million $19.73 3.22

CONSOL Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Exxaro Resources.

Summary

CONSOL Energy beats Exxaro Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Resources Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. Exxaro Resources Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Centurion, South Africa.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. Its CONSOL Marine Terminal segment provides coal export terminal services through the Port of Baltimore. In addition, the company develop and operates the Itmann Mine, and the Greenfield reserves and resources. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. Further, the company had 622.1 million tons of Pittsburgh seam reserves; and own and control approximately 1.4 billion tons of Greenfield reserves and resources located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

