FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $237.90 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

