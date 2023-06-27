FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.
Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.56. 809,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.03.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
