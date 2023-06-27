Fei USD Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.94 million and approximately $206,485.35 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019333 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,383.18 or 0.99994296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,681,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,423,232 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,681,949.22882022 with 34,423,231.82904773 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96150236 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $392,844.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

