Fetch.ai Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $191.87 million and approximately $48.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,060,810 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

