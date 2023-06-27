Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

