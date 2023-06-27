Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.18.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

