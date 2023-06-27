Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 118 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CELH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Celsius by 17.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Celsius by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,501. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $153.46. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

