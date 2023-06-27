Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $13.02 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,021,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. 1,115,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,187. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

