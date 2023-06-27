Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 2,185 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IFRA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 253,471 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

