Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 2,185 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAGet Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS IFRA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 253,471 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.