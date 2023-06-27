Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 84,149 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 14,433.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,149 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $50.14 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 307,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

