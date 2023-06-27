Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 5,026 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.