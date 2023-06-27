Financial Consulate Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after acquiring an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

