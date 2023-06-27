Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,917.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,917.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $387.16 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $402.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.68 and a 200-day moving average of $355.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

