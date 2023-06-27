Financial Consulate Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.98% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Shares of GMF opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $107.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

