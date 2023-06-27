Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $215,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 569,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average is $192.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $228.43.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.