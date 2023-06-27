Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DG opened at $167.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.36. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

