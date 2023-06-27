Financial Consulate Inc. Takes $97,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

