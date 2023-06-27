Financial Consulate Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,021,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.