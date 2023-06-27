Financial Consulate Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,021,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
