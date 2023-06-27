Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 1,459 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

