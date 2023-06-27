Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,984 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

