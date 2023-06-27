Financial Insights Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IWP opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

