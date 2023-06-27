Financial Insights Inc. Invests $569,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,714,000 after buying an additional 78,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $280.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.