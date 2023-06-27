Financial Insights Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

