Financial Insights Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

