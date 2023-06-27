Financial Insights Inc. Sells 5,608 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

