Financial Insights Inc. Trims Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

SGOL opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

