Financial Survey: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) versus Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Green Dot has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.65 $64.21 million $1.16 15.53 Hut 8 Mining $116.37 million 5.06 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -3.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 4.20% 13.13% 2.32% Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Green Dot and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 4 1 0 2.20 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25

Green Dot presently has a consensus price target of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.09%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $2.87, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Summary

Green Dot beats Hut 8 Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

