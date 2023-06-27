FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,452 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 301,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,123. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.