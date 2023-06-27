FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 900.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 6.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 561,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,806 shares of company stock valued at $33,865,470. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

