FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.76. 96,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

