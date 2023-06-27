First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,160. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

