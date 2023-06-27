First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 14th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

TSE:FN opened at C$37.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.22. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.50 and a 52-week high of C$40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of C$432.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.0350448 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 16,599 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$617,980.77. 71.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

