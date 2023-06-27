First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FBZ)

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3441 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FBZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,780. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 378.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,754 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

