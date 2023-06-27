First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $177.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

