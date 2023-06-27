First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8802 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

FDT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

