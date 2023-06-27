First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2686 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FTDS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Get First Trust Dividend Strength ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 148.9% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.