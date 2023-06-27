First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,626. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $758,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

