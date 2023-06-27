First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:DVOL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 7,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,265. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

