First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6646 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEMS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,061. The firm has a market cap of $292.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.