First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8555 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 22,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $271.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.