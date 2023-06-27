First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1483 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $950,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $708,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

