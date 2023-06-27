First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0134 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Rating) by 1,004.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 3.80% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

