First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2439 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,909. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $101,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $201,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

